Georgia’s Nolan Smith ‘probably doubtful’ for Tennessee

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

ATHENS – It looks like Georgia will be without arguably its best defensive player against the nation’s top defense on Saturday.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t definitive addressing media at his weekly press conference on Monday at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, but he said senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith was “probably doubtful” for Saturday’s monumental matchup against No. 2 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. Smith suffered what was thought to be separated shoulder in the second quarter of Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida this past Saturday in Jacksonville. He did not play the rest of the game.

“It does not look good right now,” Smart said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”

This Saturday, No. 1-ranked Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) plays host to No. 2 Tennessee in the highest-ranked matchup of teams in the 93-year history of Sanford Stadium. The Vols are the nation’s top-rated offensive team utilizing coach Josh Heupel’s highly-specialized style of quick-tempo, wide-split offensive system.

The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) arrive in Athens averaging 49.4 points and 553 yards per game. They’re led by Heisman Trophy-candidate quarterback Hendon Hooker and a wide receiver corps led by long-ball connoisseurs Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.

Even though Georgia hasn’t been great at getting to opposing quarterbacks this season, the Bulldogs have been very good at affecting their ability to pass the ball well. That’s thanks in large part to the senior Smith. He leads the Bulldogs in sacks (3), tackles for loss (7) and quarterback pressures (17).

Georgia’s defense struggled some against Florida. The Gators got 271 yards passing from quarterback Anthony Richardson and had 78-yard touchdown pass and a 41-yard completion against the Bulldogs. Florida became the third team to score 20 or more points against Georgia, but the Bulldogs still lead the SEC in scoring defense (10.5 ppg) and total defense (262.6 ypg) and are ranked second and fourth nationally, respectively, in those statistics.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

