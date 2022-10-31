Georgia’s Nolan Smith ‘probably doubtful’ for Tennessee

Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t definitive addressing media at his weekly press conference on Monday at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, but he said senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith was “probably doubtful” for Saturday’s monumental matchup against No. 2 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. Smith suffered what was thought to be separated shoulder in the second quarter of Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over Florida this past Saturday in Jacksonville. He did not play the rest of the game.

“It does not look good right now,” Smart said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”