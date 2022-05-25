Georgia’s NCAA fate left up to men’s golf, track and baseball

With the Lady Dogs’ run ended, they pass the putter to the Georgia men’s golf team. Coach Chris Haack’s golfers begin play in the NCAA’s championship round Friday at Grayhawk. They advanced this year with a fourth-place finish in the Bryan (Texas) Regional last week.

“Extending your season and having the opportunity to compete for a national title is always meaningful,” Haack said. “I am so proud of our guys. … Our goal all year has been to play for the national championship, and now we have that chance.”

On Wednesday, the men’s and women’s track and field teams begin NCAA postseason competition at the East Prelims on the Indiana University campus in Bloomington, Ind. The men’s team, led by world-famous sprinter Matthew Boling, goes in ranked No. 2, while the women are ranked No. 22.

The NCAA West prelims will run simultaneously in Fayetteville, Ark. The top 12 in each event from both regions will advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 8-11.

Meanwhile, Georgia baseball fell to Alabama 5-3 Tuesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The Diamond Dogs (35-21) now must await the NCAA selection committee’s decision Monday to find out if their season will be extended. They’re expected to receive a bid for the third time in the last four NCAA tourneys. However, Georgia is not expected to host.

Athletic director Josh Brooks is hoping for deep NCAA runs by all of Georgia’s remaining teams. In the last Learfield Director’s Cup standings, which were posted in early April, the Bulldogs were in 26th place nationally. That ranked seventh among SEC teams, with Kentucky leading the way in the league at ninth.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.