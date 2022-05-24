Georgia women golfers come up short against No. 1 Stanford

It’s the second consecutive year that the Bulldogs have gotten hot at the right time. Last season they won the Columbus Regional by 15 shots to reach the NCAA Championships and finished 18th. This spring they finished third at the Albuquerque Regional and were among the 24 teams that qualified.

Georgia finished eighth in the 72-hole stroke-play portion of the championships and reached match play for the first time since the format was changed in 2015.

The Bulldogs shot a 2-over 290 team score on the final day to best Arizona State by two shots and Southern Cal by three shots to clinch the final spot in match play. Bae, who shot 67 in the third round, and Mahe, who closed with a 68, tied for sixth overall at 1-over 289.