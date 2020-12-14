Georgia’s Monty Rice perseveres to become Butkus Award finalist

Those numbers are actually in line with the other finalists who play an inside position like he does. Bolton, who went against the Bulldogs this past Saturday, has 54 tackles. Notre Dame’s Owusu-Koramoah, who also has 49 tackles, might be the stiffest competition at this point playing on the nation’s No. 2 team.

But Georgia (7-2) remains in a Top 10 program, expected to move up from No. 9 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. And the two team’s defenses are comparable from a national standpoint, with Notre Dame ranking Nos. 14 and 12 in total and scoring defense, while the Bulldogs are 17th and 21st, respectively, and lead the SEC in those categories.

In the meantime, Rice is happy just to reach the season’s 10th game and finally get Senior Day at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs were supposed to do that Dec. 5 when they were originally supposed to play Vanderbilt, only to have the Commodores cancel the day before.

“I was definitely looking forward to that,” Rice said. “I had, like, 10 people coming to the game. So hopefully we’ll get to do it this Saturday.”

Unfortunately for Rice, he won’t get to be wined and dined at the ESPN postseason awards show like Roquan Smith was when he won the 2017 Butkus Award. Tae Crowder was also a semifinalist last year.

Either way, he is upholding Georgia’s LBU proclamation. And he’s doing so while playing through pain.