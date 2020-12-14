Georgia’s Monty Rice perseveres to become Butkus Award finalist

Georgia senior Monty Rice may or not win the Butkus Award this year, but he probably deserves at least some kind of prize for still being in the conversation.
On Monday, Rice was named one of the five finalists for the trophy that annually goes to the player deemed to be the best linebacker in all of college football. That Rice would be in the running is no surprise considering his career resume. But having toiled through this entire COVID-19-corrupted season with a chronic foot injury along with all the other aches and pains that come with playing the game’s most physically-demanding position ought to earn Rice a prize in itself.
“None of that matters,” Rice said Saturday after Georgia’s 49-14 win over Missouri. “It’s about making tackles, making interceptions, it’s about doing what you’re coached to do.”
Rice, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound native of Huntsville, Ala., is the only finalist from the SEC to make the final cut. The other finalists are Missouri’s Nick Bolton, Zaven Collins of Tulsa, Devin Lloyd of Utah and Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah.
Because he has shared time more than usual and basically missed one entire game because of a sprained foot, Rice’s statistics aren’t eye-catching. He enters the Bulldogs’ final regular-season game Saturday against Vanderbilt with 49 tackles (or 5.4 per game), 4 tackles for loss, a sack, two forced-fumbles and a fumble-recovery that he returned for a touchdown.
Those numbers are actually in line with the other finalists who play an inside position like he does. Bolton, who went against the Bulldogs this past Saturday, has 54 tackles. Notre Dame’s Owusu-Koramoah, who also has 49 tackles, might be the stiffest competition at this point playing on the nation’s No. 2 team.
But Georgia (7-2) remains in a Top 10 program, expected to move up from No. 9 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. And the two team’s defenses are comparable from a national standpoint, with Notre Dame ranking Nos. 14 and 12 in total and scoring defense, while the Bulldogs are 17th and 21st, respectively, and lead the SEC in those categories.
In the meantime, Rice is happy just to reach the season’s 10th game and finally get Senior Day at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs were supposed to do that Dec. 5 when they were originally supposed to play Vanderbilt, only to have the Commodores cancel the day before.
“I was definitely looking forward to that,” Rice said. “I had, like, 10 people coming to the game. So hopefully we’ll get to do it this Saturday.”
Unfortunately for Rice, he won’t get to be wined and dined at the ESPN postseason awards show like Roquan Smith was when he won the 2017 Butkus Award. Tae Crowder was also a semifinalist last year.
Either way, he is upholding Georgia’s LBU proclamation. And he’s doing so while playing through pain.