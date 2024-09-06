Georgia’s Kirby Smart visited Apalachee High campus 3 weeks ago

ATHENS -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart was on the campus of Apalachee High School just three weeks ago. His youngest son Andrew’s middle school football team from Athens Academy played Apalachee middle-schoolers at Wildcats Stadium on August 15.
Having just been there, Smart shared with sports-talk radio station “92.9 The Game” on Thursday how “scary” that “close to home” tragedy made him feel.
“Yeah, man, when that news started popping (Wednesday) morning pretty early, you never think that’s going to hit near you and then it does,” Smart told host Steak Shapiro in a phone interview on “The Steakhouse Show.” “I was at a football game there less than three weeks ago at that same stadium they were all in, a middle-school game. So, I’m just praying for all the people there, that community, law enforcement, the families of the lost people, including a young coach with a wife and two kids. It’s just horrific to even think about, but our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Barrow County and Apalachee High School.”
Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student at the school, is charged with four counts of felony murder for the shooting deaths of two students and two teachers at Apalachee High on Wednesday. Nine other individuals were injured during the incident. Gray is scheduled to appear in Barrow County Superior Court on Friday morning.
“Scary, scary for us all,” Smart said.
The University of Georgia on Saturday plans to recognize the tragedy in some way during its home opener at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Apalachee High is located just 28 miles away in Winder, Georgia. As of Thursday, the university had not settled on those plans.
“We need to be thoughtful about that,” a school spokesperson said.
