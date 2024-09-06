Georgia’s Kirby Smart visited Apalachee High campus 3 weeks ago

ATHENS -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart was on the campus of Apalachee High School just three weeks ago. His youngest son Andrew’s middle school football team from Athens Academy played Apalachee middle-schoolers at Wildcats Stadium on August 15.

Having just been there, Smart shared with sports-talk radio station “92.9 The Game” on Thursday how “scary” that “close to home” tragedy made him feel.

“Yeah, man, when that news started popping (Wednesday) morning pretty early, you never think that’s going to hit near you and then it does,” Smart told host Steak Shapiro in a phone interview on “The Steakhouse Show.” “I was at a football game there less than three weeks ago at that same stadium they were all in, a middle-school game. So, I’m just praying for all the people there, that community, law enforcement, the families of the lost people, including a young coach with a wife and two kids. It’s just horrific to even think about, but our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Barrow County and Apalachee High School.”