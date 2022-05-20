Georgia’s Kirby Smart: Recruiting decisions shouldn’t come down to ‘highest bidder’

But that ruling resulted in some unintended consequences. By the end of the 2021 football, alumni and donors of schools began forming “collectives.” NIL collectives are business entities that supporters of a school’s athletic teams – and not the schools themselves – have formed to generate and pool revenue to fund NIL opportunities for athletes who opt-in.

Georgia has one. It’s called Classic City Collective. It’s overseen and managed by former UGA compliance administrator Matt Hibbs and seeks to be “the nation’s foremost supporter-funded NIL facilitation platform to position Georgia athletics and athletes from all 21 sports for sustained success,” according to its website.

Apparently, they have some catching up to do to reach Texas A&M’s level. Unabashedly named “The Fund,” the Aggies’ collective reportedly doled out $30 million to signees in A&M’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class.

Fisher doesn’t necessarily deny it. Even in his remarks Thursday, he said only that his program has “not broken any Texas laws.” He adamantly contends “we’re not cheating.” Technically, they are.

The NCAA last month issued a clarification that NIL compensation promises offered as inducements still violate long-standing NCAA bylaws that prohibit contact between boosters and recruits. “Guidelines” were issued that theoretically provide NCAA enforcement the impetus to investigate potential violations of such rules. “It is effective immediately,” the NCAA said.

UGA President Jere Morehead the chairman of the NCAA board of directors and said the NCAA “may pursue the most outrageous violations that were clearly contrary to the interim policy adopted last summer” and that he “expects all Division I institutions to follow our recruiting rules and operate within these reasonable expectations.”

The problem is the NCAA’s power has been weakened by state laws and a reduced enforcement staff.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart thus far has remained silent on the verbal sparring of his SEC peers. However, he weighed in on NIL in an appearance on the “Paul Finebaum Show” on the SEC Network last week.

“I just want to make sure that the game stays at a point where we can control it,” said Smart, who worked for Saban for 10 years at Alabama and with the Miami Dophins. “I’m all for the players. We’ve had a lot of players getting opportunities with name, image, likeness. I would just like it where a decision isn’t based on where ‘I’m going to the highest bidder.’ If we could control that some kind of way, it would be much better.”

Control, at the moment, is nowhere to be found.

