Georgia’s Jillian Hollingshead makes bold return during NCAA Tournament

A lot of nerves built up inside Hollingshead ahead of her first NCAA Tournament game, she said. They never showed. The freshman entered the game to open the second quarter and logged 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting in 15 minutes during the Lady Bulldogs’ first-round win over Dayton on Friday night.

“It speaks to what an important piece she is to our team,” Georgia coach Joni Taylor said.

She scored the most points by a Georgia freshman since Shacobia Barbee scored 20 in 2013 against Iowa State. It also set a career-high by Hollingshead, topping 12 points Dec. 21 against South Alabama.

Hollingshead missed nearly two months of play with mononucleosis and chronic knee swelling. She had a strong stretch of play during the non-conference slate and returned with a punch when Georgia needed it most. Suddenly, Hollingshead is atop scouting reports, and could be a major piece if the Lady Bulldogs want to advance to their first Sweet 16 in nine years. They’ll return to the floor Sunday at Iowa State (8 p.m., ESPN2).

“It was really exciting. I hadn’t been out there in a minute,” Hollingshead told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a sit-down interview from Hilton Coliseum. “It reminded me to not give up.”

Hollingshead had plans to be an immediate impact player for Georgia. Her head coach compared her with former SEC stars La’Keisha Frett (Georgia) and Candace Parker (Tennessee), and that issued a challenge for the freshman to improve and deliver her best. She proved to be a massive part of the Lady Bulldogs’ biggest non-conference wins at N.C. State, Texas Tech and on a neutral floor against Notre Dame. She earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors twice, and raised a few eyebrows across the sport.

Then, the illness came and Hollingshead had to sit out. Over the past two months, since Jan. 17 at Missouri, Hollingshead appeared in only four games. Most of that time away centered around a knee injury, which Taylor called “bizarre,” and involved chronic swelling. Hollingshead said she faced growing problems (logically so at 6-foot-5) throughout grade school and minor inflammation, but the latest issue has led to the aforementioned prolonged absence.

“My hardest moment is probably missing game, after game, after game,” Hollingshead said. “I had to watch my teammates play, and couldn’t be out there. That’s hard.”

“There’s no pain,” Taylor said. “But you don’t want to put her out there if her knee is swollen.”

Over recent months, Hollingshead became a student of the game. She didn’t get to stop paying attention or go on a mental vacation from basketball. She soaked in information like a sponge and enjoyed having a different perspective of the game from the team’s bench. Hollingshead relied on seniors Staiti and Malury Bates for support, too, since they previously dealt with injuries that led them to sitting out of games.

“I had to be locked in and get those mental reps,” Hollingshead said. “I studied more, so it’s different when you aren’t getting those reps.”

All the while, Georgia associate athletic trainer Stacey Kisil became Hollingshead’s best friend. They would do a number of different treatments, from leg compression to massages, to try to reduce swelling. Sometimes, Hollingshead would be in the training room twice per day. She made sure to dedicate that time to improve her physical health.

Since Hollingshead had to sit out most practice reps, Kisil and strength-and-conditioning director Josh Rucci also made conditioning a priority.

“Jillian stayed true to the process,” Morrison said. “I knew what it took to get back out on that floor.”

Throughout Hollingshead’s recovery, she did everything possible through a tough time. She’d run through drills in her head, pass with teammates and interact. Morrison called her time away “heartbreaking,” because everyone in a Georgia uniform knew how badly the freshman wanted to contribute again. She had done it so well, too, early on, and the Lady Bulldogs knew she could become a factor.

Hollingshead received clearance to be available later in the SEC slate, but had to wait her turn as Georgia played a four-guard lineup for numerous games out of necessity. Against Dayton, it felt as if Hollingshead hadn’t missed a single game. Her impact was felt immediately.

“You know when we get Jillian back, it’s going to help,” Barker said. “Having her makes us deeper in the post. We trust each other and want each other to do well.”

Hollingshead’s sudden return caught those who weren’t aware of the freshman’s timetable by surprise. Dayton faced a significant size advantage with its center Tenin Magassa out with a shoulder ailment. Coach Shauna Green didn’t know of Hollingshead’s availability, she admitted, and might not have had her on the scouting report.

Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said in his Saturday press conference that the Cyclones spent extra time studying Hollingshead because of her prolonged absence.

At the end of Hollingshead’s second-quarter surge, she came to the bench for a rest. All of her teammates stood up and cheered. It felt like an ovation for a player being subbed out for the final time.

Hollingshead should return Sunday for many games to come. Georgia’s post weapon has returned.

“It felt good to be back,” Hollingshead said.