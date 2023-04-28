Georgia’s Jalen Carter goes No. 9 to Philadelphia Eagles

ATHENS – Despite a torrent of questions regarding his character and work ethic, Jalen Carter became yet another NFL draft first-round selection for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound junior defensive lineman from the Apopka, Florida, was chosen by Philadelphia Eagles with ninth pick as the NFL draft got under way Thursday night in Kansas City. With the Eagles, Carter will be reunited with 2022 Georgia teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.
One of 17 invitees who attended the ceremony in person, Carter becomes the 44th Georgia player overall selected in the first round and the 13th in the past six years.
A dominant tackle and consensus All-American, Carter’s place in the draft became a highly debated topic in the days and weeks following Georgia winning its second consecutive national championship Jan. 9. On Jan. 15, Carter was questioned about a high-speed, double-fatality car crash that took the lives of a teammate and a member of Georgia’s football recruiting staff and injured two other people that night. A month later, Carter was charged with racing and reckless driving after investigators determined he was racing the vehicle that wrecked at more than 100 mph when the other car left the road.
In March, Carter was sentenced to two months of probation, fined $1,013 and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service in a negotiated plea with Athens-Clarke County prosecutors. In Kansas City and in the days leading up to the draft, Carter has declined to discuss his role in the tragedy, citing the likelihood of “pending civil litigation.”
Carter’s work ethic also was questioned when he showed up at UGA’s Pro Day under-conditioned and overweight. And well before national championship or draft or the accident, ESPN’s Todd McShay was among draft experts citing unnamed sources that there were “character concerns” surrounding Carter.
In the end, Carter’s tremendous athletic gifts ultimately overrode all those issues and perceptions. ESPN’s Mel Kiper rated the top player available in the 2023 draft, “based solely on his ability to play football.” As it worked out, three quarterbacks, three defensive players and an offensive lineman were selected before Carter’s name was finally called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart, appearing on an ESPN television show earlier in the day Thursday, said he fielded a lot of questions about Carter in the lead-up to the draft, but didn’t expect him to have to wait too long Thursday night.
“I know he had some mistakes off the field but, to be honest with you, it’s hard to find any players that age that haven’t had mistakes,” Smart said on First Take Thursday. “I’m really proud of the way Jalen competes. He’s going to make an unbelievable NFL football player.”
Carter missed two games and parts of four others due to ankle and knee injuries this past season. He finished with 32 tackles, three sacks and 31 quarterback hurries. His most famous play was lifting up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in one arm while holding up a number one signal with his other hand after sacking Daniels in the SEC Championship Game last December.
In all, Carter played in 38 games for Georgia and finished with 83 tackles including six sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss.
