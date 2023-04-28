Georgia’s Jalen Carter goes No. 9 to Philadelphia Eagles

Carter’s work ethic also was questioned when he showed up at UGA’s Pro Day under-conditioned and overweight. And well before national championship or draft or the accident, ESPN’s Todd McShay was among draft experts citing unnamed sources that there were “character concerns” surrounding Carter.

In the end, Carter’s tremendous athletic gifts ultimately overrode all those issues and perceptions. ESPN’s Mel Kiper rated the top player available in the 2023 draft, “based solely on his ability to play football.” As it worked out, three quarterbacks, three defensive players and an offensive lineman were selected before Carter’s name was finally called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, appearing on an ESPN television show earlier in the day Thursday, said he fielded a lot of questions about Carter in the lead-up to the draft, but didn’t expect him to have to wait too long Thursday night.

“I know he had some mistakes off the field but, to be honest with you, it’s hard to find any players that age that haven’t had mistakes,” Smart said on First Take Thursday. “I’m really proud of the way Jalen competes. He’s going to make an unbelievable NFL football player.”

Carter missed two games and parts of four others due to ankle and knee injuries this past season. He finished with 32 tackles, three sacks and 31 quarterback hurries. His most famous play was lifting up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in one arm while holding up a number one signal with his other hand after sacking Daniels in the SEC Championship Game last December.

In all, Carter played in 38 games for Georgia and finished with 83 tackles including six sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss.