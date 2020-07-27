Georgia’s Greg McGarity hopes SEC football decision comes soon

ACC presidents plan to meet Wednesday, at which time they expect to make a final decision. That league reportedly favors a conference-only, plus-one model.

Meanwhile, the SEC and Big 12, the other two conferences that make up what’s known as the Power 5, want to hold off as long as possible before making a determination. They’re both known to favor sticking to their 12-game schedules as is, if at all possible. But their actions eventually may be dictated by other leagues’ decisions.

McGarity doesn’t have a sense either way. But he hopes there is some finality soon.

“I hope it’s imminent because we need to move on,” McGarity said.

Meanwhile, the on-field work continues for the Bulldogs, as it does for other SEC teams. As of this past weekend, offseason workouts that began with strength-and-conditioning work June 8 graduated to incorporate the use of a football in the NCAA’s specially approved format.

Preseason camp, as it always has been known, remains scheduled to begin Aug. 7. Teams are allowed 29 practice dates before the first game.

For now, the first one for Georgia remains Sept. 7 vs. Virginia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.