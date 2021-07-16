Georgia’s D.J. Shockley accepts roles with Bulldogs, WAGA

Of course, Shockley is best known for his work with the Georgia Bulldogs. A 4-star quarterback out of College Park, Shockley shared time with former star David Greene for three years. But rather than transfer for more playing time elsewhere, Shockley stuck it out so he could be the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback his senior season. Shockley then led Georgia to the 2005 SEC championship.

Caption D.J. Shockley led Bulldogs to the 2005 SEC championship

Shockley started in 12 of the Bulldogs’ 13 games – he missed the Florida game with a knee injury – and passed for 2,588 yards and 24 touchdowns with five interceptions, while also rushing for 322 yards and four more scores. In four seasons, Shockley had 4,198 total yards and scored 41 touchdowns while the Bulldogs went 44-9 on the field.

After college, Shockley was selected by the Falcons in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL draft. Shockley made the team as a third-string quarterback and was competing for a larger role the next season when he suffered another knee injury. He made the roster again in 2008, but was cut before the 2009 season. Shockley briefly played in the short-lived UFL for the Omaha Nighthawks before retiring from football and entering the work force in various media roles.