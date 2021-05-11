Fox 5 sports anchor Ken Rodriguez retiring

Atlanta native and longtime Fox 5 sports anchor Ken Rodriguez announced Monday he is retiring after nearly 30 years at the station and 40 years in the TV business.
In a video announcement, the Emmy-winning broadcaster said June 23 will be his final day at Fox 5.
He thanked his colleagues and the viewers. “This has been a truly blessed journey for my family,” he said.
“Grandfatherhood, neglected hobbies and an intimidating honey-do list await me! (Hopefully some golf too!),” he added in a public Facebook post.
He is a 1979 graduate of McEachern High School in Powder Springs. He attended Furman University on a football scholarship and graduated from Georgia State University. Before finding a job at WAGA-TV, he worked at stations in Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Lansing, Oklahoma City, Macon and Montgomery.