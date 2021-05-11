ajc logo
Fox 5 sports anchor Ken Rodriguez retiring

Ken Rodriguez, longtime Fox 5 sports anchor, is retiring June 23, 2021, after nearly 30 years there. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Ken Rodriguez, longtime Fox 5 sports anchor, is retiring June 23, 2021, after nearly 30 years there.

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho

Radio & TV Talk Blog | 51 minutes ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
His final day at the station will be June 23

Atlanta native and longtime Fox 5 sports anchor Ken Rodriguez announced Monday he is retiring after nearly 30 years at the station and 40 years in the TV business.

In a video announcement, the Emmy-winning broadcaster said June 23 will be his final day at Fox 5.

He thanked his colleagues and the viewers. “This has been a truly blessed journey for my family,” he said.

“Grandfatherhood, neglected hobbies and an intimidating honey-do list await me! (Hopefully some golf too!),” he added in a public Facebook post.

He is a 1979 graduate of McEachern High School in Powder Springs. He attended Furman University on a football scholarship and graduated from Georgia State University. Before finding a job at WAGA-TV, he worked at stations in Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Lansing, Oklahoma City, Macon and Montgomery.

“I am overwhelmed with memories and emotions of my time working in my hometown. It is a dream come true!” he noted on his Facebook page.

Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

