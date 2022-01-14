Georgia’s championship celebration to air live exclusively on Channel 2

Channel 2 Action News will provide over four hours of live coverage of the parade and celebration of Georgia’s College Football Playoff national championship from Athens on Saturday. WSB-TV is the official station of the Bulldogs.
Coverage begins at 11 a.m. with “Bulldogs Gameday” from Sanford Stadium. Channel 2′s sports director Zach Klein will anchor the 60-minute show alongside former UGA players quarterback Aaron Murray and cornerback Brandon Boykin.
Coverage continues at noon as fans get ready for the parade and national championship ceremony. At 12:30 p.m. coverage of the parade begins with Justin Farmer, Wendy Corona, Alison Mastrangelo, Justin Crate, Michael Seiden and Klein.
At 2 p.m., the celebration moves inside Sanford Stadium. WSB-TV will be the only local television station to carry the celebration event live.
About the Author