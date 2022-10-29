Georgia won’t be able to honor Dooley today on uniform

“Unfortunately, due to the timing, we were not able to do much on our end for (Saturday),” Meshad said late Friday night. “We will honor Coach Dooley more next weekend.”

The Bulldogs play host to No. 3 Tennessee next Saturday at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.

Meshad also happens to be the nephew of Barbara and Vince Dooley.

“It doesn’t matter how prepared you think you are, you’re never really prepared,” Meshad said of his uncle’s death.

Dooley’s passing is particularly difficult to many long-serving employees in the UGA Athletic Association. He was boss to many of them for several decades.

Legendary sports communications director Claude Felton is one such person. He was probably Dooley’s closest professional confidante from 1979 until Dooley’s death,

“We have lost one of the legendary figures in the history of not only Georgia athletics but also college athletics in this country,” Felton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He was a true man for all seasons with his many interests, curiosities, and thirst for learning. He enjoyed respect and admiration throughout his life. Coach had an immeasurable impact on thousands of young people and was a standard bearer for teamwork, discipline, integrity, class, work ethic and doing the right thing.

“It’s a huge loss for his family and all those who were fortunate enough to pass his way.”