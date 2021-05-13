Georgia women’s golf blows away field to win NCAA regional

The regional championship is Georgia’s fifth all time since the current format was adopted in 1993. The Bulldogs captured regional titles in 1993, 1998, 1999 and 2016. The Bulldogs now rank fourth nationally in regional wins, trailing only Southern Cal, Duke and UCLA.

Bae is Georgia’s third regional medalist, joining Reilley Rankin in 1998 and Bailey Tardy in 2016.

UGA has won one women’s team national championship, in 2001 under former coach Todd McCorkle. The Bulldogs have produced three individual national champions in Vicki Goetze, Terri Moody and Cindy Schreyer.

The Bulldogs will be among 24 teams competing in the NCAA Championships on May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Also advancing from the Columbus Regional were No. 2 Duke, No. 7 Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan and No. 15 Kent State.

Making the regional title particularly satisfying is the Bulldogs were set to host a regional last spring before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fact that I won regionals and our team won first place and the fact that all of us are going to nationals is a huge relief and reward for all of us,” Bae said. “We’re all really happy. It’s an honor (to go to nationals). Not many people get to go because you have to get into the top-6 at regionals, and we prepare for that the entire year. Our team worked really hard during both semesters, and we showed it here and we’re ready to show it there.”