Georgia walks 14, is routed by Arkansas in SEC tourney

“We wanted Liam to be 100 percent and he would’ve been one day short of full rest,” Stricklin explained. “He is a freshman; he’s been in the rotation now for three weeks and we wanted to make sure he’d be 100 percent. Yesterday before our game we asked him how he felt and he gave us the ‘pretty good.’ That kind of told us.”

The Bulldogs (31-24) will play the loser of Wednesday night’s late game between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt in the second game of the day on Thursday, expected to start at about 1 p.m. (televised on SECN). Arkansas (43-10) will get the winner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Arkansas pitcher Lael Lockhart (3-2) certainly deserves some credit for some of Georgia’s lethargy. The graduate transfer from Houston was a two-out, seventh-inning infield hit by Josh McAllister from throwing a perfect seven-inning game. Instead, Corey Collins followed McAllister’s single with a home run to right field to extend the game and avoid the tournament’s 10-run rule.

Instead of a perfect game, Lockhart got the win with 11 strikeouts and no walks and two hits over seven innings.

Five Georgia pitchers held Arkansas to just seven hits, just one of which left Hoover Metropolitan Park. But the SEC’s highest-scoring team was helped with three unearned runs. Georgia’s Josh Stinson, McAllister and Collins had the Bulldogs’ only hits and were the only UGA players to reach base.

With an elimination game next, Georgia has no choice but to let this one go now.

“Tonight was tough, really tough to swallow,” said pitcher Max DeJong, who pitched a scoreless inning in just his third appearance of the season. “But it’s a quick turnaround tomorrow and we’ve just got to bounce back and we’ll be all right.”