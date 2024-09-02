Magill worked in a number of capacities at Georgia, including as a national championship-winning tennis coach and as the school’s sports information director and executive secretary of the Bulldog Club. Magill passed away in August of 2014. His name will be attached to the 500 level of the press box.

Felton began working for Georgia in 1979 and announced his retirement in January this year. In addition to working for the school as the sports information director, Felton is a member of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. Felton’s name will be attached to the 400 level of the press box.

The move of the press box allowed Georgia to expand its seating capacity, as Sanford Stadium now seats 93,033.

Georgia’s home opener against Tennessee Tech is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.