New Sanford Stadium press box to be named after UGA athletics icons

Georgia fans celebrate the start of the fourth quarter during their game against UAB at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 49-21. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Connor Riley
24 minutes ago

One of the newest Sanford Stadium renovations will be unveiled Saturday.

An upgraded press box will be used for the first time during the home opener, and Georgia announced Monday the space would be named after Georgia sports information legends Dan Magill and Claude Felton.

“Along with Vince Dooley, it would be hard to find two people who have meant more to Georgia Athletics than Dan Magill and Claude Felton,” J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said in a statement. “Coach Magill and Claude combined to serve this university for nearly a century. We are pleased to honor their remarkable accomplishments with the naming of the 400 and 500 levels of the new press box.”

Magill worked in a number of capacities at Georgia, including as a national championship-winning tennis coach and as the school’s sports information director and executive secretary of the Bulldog Club. Magill passed away in August of 2014. His name will be attached to the 500 level of the press box.

Felton began working for Georgia in 1979 and announced his retirement in January this year. In addition to working for the school as the sports information director, Felton is a member of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. Felton’s name will be attached to the 400 level of the press box.

The move of the press box allowed Georgia to expand its seating capacity, as Sanford Stadium now seats 93,033.

Georgia’s home opener against Tennessee Tech is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Georgia announced that it's new press box would be named after legendary figures Dan Magill (left) and Claude Felton (right) (UGAAA)

Credit: UGAAA

Credit: UGAAA

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

