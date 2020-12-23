Georgia thumps Northeastern to improve to 7-0

Andrew Garcia came off the bench to lead four players in double figures as Georgia improved to 7-0 Tuesday with a 76-58 home victory over Northeastern.
Toumani Camara had 13 points and eight rebounds, P.J. Horne scored 11 and Sahvir Wheeler 10 as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten heading into the Dec. 30 home conference matchup against Mississippi State. Georgia used a 21-0 second-half run to knock off Northeastern and finish its non-conference schedule with an unbeaten record.
Northeastern led by as many as 15 points in the first half and brought a 45-32 lead into the halftime locker room.
“The bottom line is the defensive really did pick up (in the second half),” UGA coach Tom Crean said. “we had 32 deflections in the second half, we held them to 5-of-30 (shooting) in the second half and we out-scored them 44-13.
“We made strides, and that’s how we’re going to win.”
DawgNation contributed to this article.