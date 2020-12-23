Georgia thumps Northeastern to improve to 7-0

Toumani Camara had 13 points and eight rebounds, P.J. Horne scored 11 and Sahvir Wheeler 10 as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten heading into the Dec. 30 home conference matchup against Mississippi State. Georgia used a 21-0 second-half run to knock off Northeastern and finish its non-conference schedule with an unbeaten record.

Northeastern led by as many as 15 points in the first half and brought a 45-32 lead into the halftime locker room.