Georgia-Tennessee: TV, online, radio information

Fresh off an impressive victory that vaulted Georgia into the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff ranking, the Bulldogs now face their biggest road test of the season.

Georgia will play its third consecutive game against a ranked opponent – and fourth of the season. The others took place at Sanford Stadium, but not this one. Georgia’s game against No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville should take place in front of more than 100,000 fans, most of them not wanting UGA to win.

The most recent common opponent for the teams is Missouri. Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 30-21 in Athens, and a week ago, the Volunteers lost to them 36-7 on the road. However, the pack at the top of the CFP rankings hasn’t been shaken by a major upset. Could this be the week for that, and could Georgia fall victim? The Vols want to answer with a yes.