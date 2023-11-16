Georgia-Tennessee: TV, online, radio information

Fresh off an impressive victory that vaulted Georgia into the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff ranking, the Bulldogs now face their biggest road test of the season.
Georgia will play its third consecutive game against a ranked opponent – and fourth of the season. The others took place at Sanford Stadium, but not this one. Georgia’s game against No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville should take place in front of more than 100,000 fans, most of them not wanting UGA to win.
The most recent common opponent for the teams is Missouri. Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 30-21 in Athens, and a week ago, the Volunteers lost to them 36-7 on the road. However, the pack at the top of the CFP rankings hasn’t been shaken by a major upset. Could this be the week for that, and could Georgia fall victim? The Vols want to answer with a yes.
Georgia takes several active win streaks into the game Saturday. A refresher: school-record consecutive overall wins (27), school-record consecutive regular-season wins (37), school-record consecutive SEC regular-season wins (26). Also, Georgia has won 43 of its past 44 games and 84 of its past 94.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee
Records: No. 1 Georgia 10-0 (7-0 SEC), No. 18 Tennessee 7-3 (3-3 SEC)
Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
National radio: The game will be broadcast by ESPN Radio. Mike Watts is handling the play-by-play, with Derek Rackley as the analyst.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 191 (Georgia)/Ch. 192 (Tennessee).
Online: georgiadogs.com.
