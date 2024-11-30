Georgia Tech, looking to win the rivalry game for the first time since 2016, has out-gained Georgia 307 yards to 137 yards, owning a 19-minute, 48-second time of possession edge to UGA’s 10:12.

“They are like a triple-option team, they nickel and dime you, and they keep possession of the like, we knew that going in,” Smart said during his halftime interview. “They have a really good quarterback who runs it, throws it. They’re doing a great job offense and we’re not getting off the field on third down.”

Tech quarterback Haynes King is 12-of-16 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown and has rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is 10-of-17 passing for 109 yards and has two carries for minus-5 yards — a 6-yard run, and an 11-yard sack.

The Bulldogs have a 30-game home win streak on the line, along with a College Football Playoff berth.

Georgia Tech jumped out to a 3-0 lead on its opening possession, and proceeded to force a three-and-out after a wide-open Arian Smith dropped a pass.

“That’s been the problem all season long for this receiving crops at Georgia, that are so talented but they keep putting the ball on the ground,” ESPN announcer Jesse Palmer said.

“This is an easy under route for Arian Smith, and he drops it.”

It was the 33rd drop of the season for UGA receivers, the most among all pass catchers in college football.

The Yellow Jackets made it 10-0 on King’s 2-yard TD run with 4:40 left in the half.

The Bulldogs were driving to answer the Georgia Tech touchdown when Dominic Lovett caught a pass and ran 9 yards before fumbling the ball back to the Yellow Jackets at the 37 at the 3-minute market.

Georgia Tech capitalized, driving 11 plays for 63 yards and a Haynes 4-yard touchdown catch from King to Jamal Haynes.