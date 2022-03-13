Georgia tabs Florida’s Mike White as new basketball coach

Mike White, who has been Florida’s coach for the last seven years, was tabbed as the Bulldogs’ new head coach on Sunday, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, citing sources. Shortly after Rothstein broke the news on Twitter, the University of Georgia sent out notice of a telephonic meeting of the executive committee of the UGA Athletic Association at 6 p.m. The board would need to approve such a hire.

That meeting will be public, so news of the new coach will be official at that point.