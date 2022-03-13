Hamburger icon
Georgia tabs Florida’s Mike White as new basketball coach

Florida head coach Mike White directs his players during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball game against Texas A&M at the Southeastern Conference tournament in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

ATHENS -- Georgia didn’t waste any time finding a successor for basketball coach Tom Crean.

Mike White, who has been Florida’s coach for the last seven years, was tabbed as the Bulldogs’ new head coach on Sunday, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, citing sources. Shortly after Rothstein broke the news on Twitter, the University of Georgia sent out notice of a telephonic meeting of the executive committee of the UGA Athletic Association at 6 p.m. The board would need to approve such a hire.

That meeting will be public, so news of the new coach will be official at that point.

White, 45, has been the Gators’ head coach for the last seven seasons. He recorded a 143-88 record (72-52 SEC) while in Gainesville.

Check back for more details as they come available.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

