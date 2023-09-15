Georgia-South Carolina: TV, online, radio information

Saturday’s home game likely presents the first threat of the season to Georgia’s school-record overall win streak, which stands at 19 games.

This is the Bulldogs’ SEC opener, their first game against a team from a Power 5 conference and their third of four consecutive games at Sanford Stadium to begin the season.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 1 Georgia 2-0, South Carolina 1-1

Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast on Westwood One. J.P. Shadrick is handling play-by-play, and Derek Rackley is the analyst.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 190 (Georgia)/192 (South Carolina).