Georgia senior Richard LeCounte selected preseason All-America

Eleven of the 25 players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first team are not slated to play this fall.
Senior Georgia safety Richard LeCounte, who committed to returning for ‘Year 4′ in January, will be playing and is the only Bulldog player to make the list. He led Georgia in interceptions last fall, with four.
The team was selected by 47 AP poll voters, who were asked to consider all Division I players — even those who had already opted out of the season or whose teams had postponed football.
The results show just how much star power will be missing from this pandemic-altered college football season. Twelve second-team All-Americans also will not play in the fall, including former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields of preseason No. 2 Ohio State.
The 2020 AP Preseason All-America Team:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.
Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.
Tackles — x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.
Guards — x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee.
Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.
Tight end — x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State.
Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama.
All-purpose player — y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue.
Kicker — x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa.
DEFENSE
Ends — x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami.
Tackles — Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt.
Linebackers — y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State.
Safeties — Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse.
Punter — Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State.
Running backs — Najee Harris, sneior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis.
Tackles — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin.
Guards — x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California.
Center — x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.
Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.
Receivers — Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota.
All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama.
Kicker — Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma.
Defense
Ends — Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami.
Tackles — y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington.
Linebackers — Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern.
Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech.
Safeties — x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU.
Punter — x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers.
x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season