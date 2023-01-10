Georgia running away with it

Things are not going well for the Horned Frogs. Going swimmingly for the Bulldogs, however, who converted on third-and-15 with a 24-yard pass play from Bennett to Bowers. If you needed an illustration of how the Bulldogs’ offense is doing whatever it wants, that’d be it.

The Bulldogs polish off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Kendall Milton to go up 31-7. This is nuts.