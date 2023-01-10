ajc logo
X

Georgia running away with it

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Welp, Bullard just picked off a deep ball by Duggan, giving Georgia the ball at the Bulldogs’ 34-yard line. Two turnovers already for TCU.

Things are not going well for the Horned Frogs. Going swimmingly for the Bulldogs, however, who converted on third-and-15 with a 24-yard pass play from Bennett to Bowers. If you needed an illustration of how the Bulldogs’ offense is doing whatever it wants, that’d be it.

The Bulldogs polish off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Kendall Milton to go up 31-7. This is nuts.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Proposed rule would shield Georgia senators from disclosing legislative work3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray & Mary Altaffer

Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
11h ago

Solar panel maker Qcells expected to announce huge Georgia expansion
5h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
13h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
13h ago

Credit: TNS

Abrams raised record $113 million for governor’s race, still owes money
4h ago
The Latest
Add another Bennett rushing touchdown to the pile
35m ago
Taking turns on wide-open pass plays
52m ago
Horned Frogs capitalize after 60-yard explosive play
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia-TCU national championship game
4h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
11h ago
Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top