Georgia roster updated with jersey numbers for new players

Georgia updated its football roster with jersey numerals for its freshmen and three transfers. The transfers include two graduate transfers: quarterback Jamie Newman from Wake Forest and tight end Tre McKitty from Florida State.
Also, senior defensive tackle Julian Rochester now wears No. 89 instead of the No. 5 that he has worn since his arrival at UGA.
Here are the new players and their jersey numbers:
Freshmen
Carson Beck, 15, QB
Austin Blaske, 58, OL
Daran Branch, 26, DB
Warren Brinson, 97, DL
Major Burns, 20, DB
Jermaine Burton, 7, WR
Jalen Carter, 88, DL
Daijun Edwards, 33, RB
Broderick Jones, 59, OL
Jalen Kimber, 6, CB
Cameron Kinnie, 52, DL
Chad Lindberg, 78, OL
Ladd McConkey, 84, WR
Kendell Milton, 22, RB
Tate Ratledge, 51, OL
Kelee Ringo, 5, DB
Justin Robinson, 17, WR
Marcus Rosemy , 81, WR
MJ Sherman, 8, OLB
Arian Smith, 11, WR
Nazir Stackhouse, 78, DL
Sedrick Van Pran, 63, OL
Darnell Washington, 0, TE
Devin Willock, 77, OL
Jared Zirkel, 99, K
Transfers
JT Daniels, 18, QB
Tre McKitty, 87, TE
Jamie Newman, 9, QB