Georgia remains No. 1 in College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia is still No. 1.
The Bulldogs (12-0) kept their top ranking in the College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday night.
There was an expected shakeup in the top four as Ohio State fell from No. 2 to No. 6 after losing to Michigan on Saturday. Michigan (12-0) took. over the No. 2 spot.
In the other two unbeatens, Washington (12-0) moved up to No. 3 and Florida State (12-0) remained at No. 4.
Oregon (11-1) remained at No. 5, earning the distinction as the top ranked one-loss team. Texas (11-1) remained at No. 7 and Alabama (11-1), Georgia’s opponent in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, remained at No. 8.
THIS STORY WILL UPDATE
About the Author