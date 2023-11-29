Georgia remains No. 1 in College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC







Georgia is still No. 1.

The Bulldogs (12-0) kept their top ranking in the College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday night.

There was an expected shakeup in the top four as Ohio State fell from No. 2 to No. 6 after losing to Michigan on Saturday. Michigan (12-0) took. over the No. 2 spot.

In the other two unbeatens, Washington (12-0) moved up to No. 3 and Florida State (12-0) remained at No. 4.

Oregon (11-1) remained at No. 5, earning the distinction as the top ranked one-loss team. Texas (11-1) remained at No. 7 and Alabama (11-1), Georgia’s opponent in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, remained at No. 8.

