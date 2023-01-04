Georgia receiver Arian Smith flourishes in expanded role

But McConkey, who also returns punts, has developed chronic tendinitis in his right knee, likely from all that change of direction and quick movement that his position requires. Tendinitis is a common overuse injury that results in inflammation of the tendon that connects the patellar to the shinbone. Jackson, too, has battled chronic knee pain over the past two seasons.

McConkey was able to come back versus the Buckeyes but obviously was far from 100%. He finished with two catches for minus-1 yard on four targets. Jackson had one huge catch for a 35-yard gain that set up the game-winning touchdown pass to Adonai “A.D.” Mitchell on Georgia’s final drive of the game. He also returned punts, with one 22-yarder among several fair catches.

But it was Smith who was giving the Buckeyes fits. He caught three passes for a team-best 129 yards – including a tide-turning 76-yard score in the fourth quarter. On that play, Ohio State’s heralded defensive back Lathan Ransom slipped and fell trying to keep up with Smith, a member of UGA’s nationally ranked 4x100 relay team.

“I kind of just saw him disappear,” Smith told reporters after the game. “I had my eyes on the ball. When the ball goes in the air, I don’t worry about nothing else. That’s what I did. I looked up, caught the ball and everyone was like ‘Oh, my gosh!’”

Explore Numbers tell story about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett

“He made the dude fall,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said with a laugh. “(Smith) can do things that people can’t do. He can run like people can’t run, and he can go get the ball. Once I saw him, I think the whole sideline was standing up over there saying, ‘He’s open!’ So, I just tried to put it on him and let him do the rest.”

Smith did, as he has always done for UGA. Though he, too, has battled leg injuries throughout his career, Smith rarely fails when the Bulldogs send him deep. Before Saturday, that was pretty much all they had done with him.

Entering Saturday’s game, Smith had a ridiculous career reception average of 31.8 yards. That rose to 34.8 after Saturday’s performance.

But what else should you do with a player who has a timed 10.1 seconds in the 100 meters. Smith is proud to be a track athlete and credits his “(I) have to outrun the other guy” mentality for getting him open. But also he has worked hard to prove he’s a football-savvy wideout.

That part is coming, too – and fast.

“Arian has grown and developed and gotten better and better and better,” Smart said. “He really just got more opportunity to do what he’s been doing.”

The Bulldogs were able to welcome back a fully healthy Mitchell as well. Meanwhile, McConkey continues to heal.

“We’re hoping he’s even better this week,” Smart said. “We’ve had a musical chairs (at the receiver position). Most people do. … But between A.D., Marcus (Rosemy-Jacksaint) and Ladd, there’s been a lot there. And I think B-Mac (receivers coach Bryan McClendon) and (offensive coordinator Todd) Monken have done a tremendous job of slicing and dicing those roles.”