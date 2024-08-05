Georgia ranked No. 1 in first Coaches Poll Top 25

Georgia though did not end the year with the No. 1 ranking, as the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs finished No. 3 in the final coaches poll of last season.

The Bulldogs are no stranger to lofty expectations, as this is now the fourth consecutive season that Georgia has held a No. 1 ranking.

With Georgia starting fall camp last week, the Bulldogs are focused on more important matters than where they rank in a poll.

“I don’t feel like we’re familiar with it because we just don’t pay attention to it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I’ve never honestly paid any attention to it, and we don’t talk about it as a team. So the expectation is we’re going to develop and worry about today’s day, and really, we don’t think about that.”

The first Coaches Poll shows that the Bulldogs will have a tricky schedule this fall. Georgia has games against No. 14 Clemson, Alabama, Texas, No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 14 Tennessee. Only the game against the Volunteers will be played in Athens.

Eight of the top 16 teams in the poll come from the SEC.

Georgia opens the 2024 season against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 31.

“What we do know is that we’ve got a really tough opening opponent and we’ve got a really tough schedule,” Smart said. “I don’t know that employing a back off pace, take it easy pace lends itself to success when you’re talking about facing the schedule we have to face.”

Below you can see the full Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25 rankings. The first AP Poll Top 25 rankings come out on Monday, Aug. 12.

Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25 rankings

1. Georgia (46 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (7)

3. Oregon

4. Texas (1)

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Michigan (1)

9. Penn State

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. LSU

13. Utah

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Kansas State

18. Oklahoma State

19. Miami

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. NC State

23. USC

24. Kansas

25. Iowa