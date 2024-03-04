Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia rallies to take a second game from Georgia Tech

Georgia baseball players affectionately mob coach Wes Johnson during Georgia’s season-opening game against North Carolina-Asheville at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Georgia won 11-2 in Johnson's debut as coach. (Kari Hodges/UGA Athletics)

Credit: Kari Hodges/UGAAA

Credit: Kari Hodges/UGAAA

Georgia baseball players affectionately mob coach Wes Johnson during Georgia’s season-opening game against North Carolina-Asheville at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Georgia won 11-2 in Johnson's debut as coach. (Kari Hodges/UGA Athletics)
By AJC Sports
40 minutes ago

The Georgia baseball team erased a six-run deficit to rally past Georgia Tech 11-9 Sunday in the rivalry game at Coolray Field.

Georgia Tech held a 9-3 lead before Georgia rallied, including a three-run ninth inning in front of a crowd of 8,163.

The Bulldogs (10-1) clinched the series after winning 3-1 in Athens on Saturday. Friday’s game in Atlanta was suspended due to rain going to the bottom of the fifth with the Bulldogs leading 9-3. A date to finish that game has not been determined by Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech (7-3) jumped out to a 4-0 lead and pushed their advantage to 9-3. Georgia rallied to pull within a run in the eighth inning, highlighted by a three-run double by Clayton Chadwick.

Georgia took the lead in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Sebastian Murillo and RBIs from Fernando Gonzalez and Kolby Branch.

After Georgia’s late rally, Brian Zeldin collected his second save in the series, and third of the season, with a pair of strikeouts.

“Early in the game we weren’t playing well, and I called everybody up and said we need to start competing better,” Georgia coach Wes Johnson said. “We have to believe in ourselves. We have to start throwing strikes. We have to have better at bats, and that that’s what we did.”

Slate Alford, Charlie Condon, Gonalez and Branch all had two hits for Georgia. Josh Roberge moved to 2-0 with the win. Condon and Branch each homered.

Mike Becchetti had three hits for Georgia Tech. Camron Jones fell to 1-1.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

GBI: Teen shot by Cobb officer after fighting inside Six Flags on opening day9h ago

Credit: Photo provided

NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dead at age 72
4h ago

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Former FBI deputy director who led agency’s Atlanta office dies
6h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Former FBI deputy director who led agency’s Atlanta office dies
6h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

It’s qualifying week in Georgia: Here’s how it will shape 2024 election
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Nell Carroll

Poor shooting dooms Bulldogs in fifth straight home loss
23h ago
Fernando Gonzalez’s home run helps Bulldogs edge Jackets
Tech-Georgia baseball game suspended because of rain
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
High school basketball championship schedule, updated brackets
11h ago