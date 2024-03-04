Georgia rallies to take a second game from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech (7-3) jumped out to a 4-0 lead and pushed their advantage to 9-3. Georgia rallied to pull within a run in the eighth inning, highlighted by a three-run double by Clayton Chadwick.

Georgia took the lead in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Sebastian Murillo and RBIs from Fernando Gonzalez and Kolby Branch.

After Georgia’s late rally, Brian Zeldin collected his second save in the series, and third of the season, with a pair of strikeouts.

“Early in the game we weren’t playing well, and I called everybody up and said we need to start competing better,” Georgia coach Wes Johnson said. “We have to believe in ourselves. We have to start throwing strikes. We have to have better at bats, and that that’s what we did.”

Slate Alford, Charlie Condon, Gonalez and Branch all had two hits for Georgia. Josh Roberge moved to 2-0 with the win. Condon and Branch each homered.

Mike Becchetti had three hits for Georgia Tech. Camron Jones fell to 1-1.