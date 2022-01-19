Bulldogs’ J.T. Daniels, Jermaine Burton in transfer portal

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels became a documented portal entry on Wednesday, as expected, and will be looking to commit to a school he can transfer to after graduating from UGA in the spring.
Meanwhile, Stetson Bennett will return for another season.
Daniels, who transferred to Georgia from USC before the 2020 season, will be eligible to play in 2022 as a graduate transfer. Among the schools that might seem to be potential destinations are Notre Dame, LSU, Texas A&M, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State and Colorado.
Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton also added his name to the transfer portal. Burton announced his decision via Instagram.
Credit: Instagram
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Daniels was 7-0 as Georgia’s starting quarterback, including the 2021 season-opening win over a Clemson team that finished second in the nation in scoring defense, and a South Carolina defense that allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the SEC.
Daniels suffered a pectoral injury last August in UGA’s final scrimmage and played the game against Clemson wearing a flak-jacket. Daniels experienced pain the day after the win over the Tigers and was diagnosed with a strained oblique muscle, leading him to miss the second game of the season.
Daniels returned to start Games 3 and 4 against South Carolina and Vanderbilt, going a combined 32-of-41 for 432 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He played three quarters in the 40-13 blowout win over the Gamecocks and ran up a 35-0 first-quarter leader over Vandy before coming out with a strained lat.
Coach Kirby Smart turned the offense back over to Bennett, and UGA adjusted its scheme to fit Bennett’s strengths.
Mike Griffith of Dawgnation contributed to this article.