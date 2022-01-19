Bulldogs’ J.T. Daniels, Jermaine Burton in transfer portal

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Daniels was 7-0 as Georgia’s starting quarterback, including the 2021 season-opening win over a Clemson team that finished second in the nation in scoring defense, and a South Carolina defense that allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the SEC.

Daniels suffered a pectoral injury last August in UGA’s final scrimmage and played the game against Clemson wearing a flak-jacket. Daniels experienced pain the day after the win over the Tigers and was diagnosed with a strained oblique muscle, leading him to miss the second game of the season.

Daniels returned to start Games 3 and 4 against South Carolina and Vanderbilt, going a combined 32-of-41 for 432 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He played three quarters in the 40-13 blowout win over the Gamecocks and ran up a 35-0 first-quarter leader over Vandy before coming out with a strained lat.

Coach Kirby Smart turned the offense back over to Bennett, and UGA adjusted its scheme to fit Bennett’s strengths.

Mike Griffith of Dawgnation contributed to this article.