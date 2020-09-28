Georgia QB JT Daniels cleared to play vs. No. 7 Auburn

No. 4 Georgia was trailing Arkansas, winless in the SEC since 2017, 7-2 when Bennett took over for Mathis. He led the Bulldogs on a 59-yard drive for a field goal in the final minute of the first half, then three straight touchdown drives spanning the third and fourth quarters.

Matthis went 8-of-17 passing for 55 yards with an interception. With the game in hand, he came back in the fourth quarter and led the Bulldogs on a late field-goal-scoring drive.

“D’Wan did not play as bad as it seemed to some,” Smart said. “I thought he did some good things watching the tape. He had some unfortunate bad breaks that happened while he was in at quarterback.”

Daniels is the most experienced of all the quarterbacks. He had 742 career snaps and 12 starts at Southern Cal before transferring to Georgia over the summer. He lost his starting job with the Trojans after tearing the ACL in his right knee in the second quarter of the season opener against Fresno State.

Beck is a 4-star signee and early enrollee of from Jacksonville, Fla.

“All I can tell you is we’re going to continue to work with all the guys we’ve got to put the best guy in there to give us the best opportunity to win the football game,” Smart said.