Georgia players say Devin Willock ‘will never leave our minds’

“It just shows you how short life can be and how quick things can go from being up high to down low,” Mondon said after Georgia’s football practice Thursday. “So, we’re just cherishing every moment with our brothers. Never forget to tell somebody you love them, even if it sounds corny. It sounds kind of weird saying, ‘hey, I love you,’ but you never know when it’s going to be the last time you talk to somebody.”

Around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 15, Mondon and Dumas-Johnson were in a column of cars that were following Lecroy and Georgia football star Jalen Carter from downtown Athens to an East Athens Waffle House location. The ensuing police investigation determined that Carter was close enough to the Expedition that the power lines that fell when it left the roadway damaged his vehicle. Carter was sentenced by a judge on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing on March 16 after pleading no contest.

Dumas-Johnson and Mondon weren’t far behind. They told police they pulled off Barnett Shoals into Ikon Apartments, just down the hill from crash site. Almost immediately, they said Carter called to tell them there had been a wreck and they quickly drove to the site. They were there by the time police arrived.

It’s uncertain whether any other charges will be forthcoming. Dumas-Johnson was eventually charged with racing and reckless driving, but from an unrelated incident. His car was identified as one that eluded police officers on Jan. 10 on College Station Road.

Asked what he’ll take away from the experience, Mondon said: “Really just cherish your moments and making memories with your brothers and your friends and not taking nothing for granted.”

In the meantime, Georgia football continues. The Bulldogs are still having to practice and getting ready for the 2023 season.

Willock would have been a major part of those preparations. Instead, redshirt sophomores Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris are sharing reps with Ratledge at right guard.

“We see him every day,” Ratledge said of Willock. “When we’re watching plays (on video), we see him there. We always see him there. So, we know he’s always there with us and taking care of us.”