Georgia picked to win SEC East, 9 Bulldogs named preseason all-conference

Georgia is picked to win the Eastern Division, which it has done in four of the past five years. But Alabama received 87.3% of the votes to repeat as SEC champions. The Crimson Tide received 158 votes to the Bulldogs’ 18. South Carolina received three votes and Texas A&M and Vanderbilt -- yes, Vanderbilt -- each received one.

Media have correctly selected the SEC champion only nine times in the past 37 years.