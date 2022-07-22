Georgia picked to win SEC East, 9 Bulldogs named preseason all-conference

ATHENS -- Nine Georgia players were named preseason All-SEC, and the Bulldogs were predicted to repeat as runners-up to Alabama for the 2022 SEC championship, according to polling results from SEC Media Days released by the conference office Friday morning.
Georgia is picked to win the Eastern Division, which it has done in four of the past five years. But Alabama received 87.3% of the votes to repeat as SEC champions. The Crimson Tide received 158 votes to the Bulldogs’ 18. South Carolina received three votes and Texas A&M and Vanderbilt -- yes, Vanderbilt -- each received one.
Media have correctly selected the SEC champion only nine times in the past 37 years.
Georgia had six players chosen first-team all-conference. They were sophomore tight end Brock Bowers, junior offensive tackle Warren McClendon, junior defensive tackle Jalen Carter, sophomore cornerback Kelee Ringo and senior returns specialist Kearis Jackson.
Second-team selections for the Bulldogs included sophomore center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and senior safety Christopher Smith. Senior tailback Kenny McIntosh received third-team recognition.
Kentucky was picked to finish second in the East and received four votes to win the division. Auburn was predicted to finish last in the West.
The Bulldogs report for preseason camp Aug. 4 and open the 2022 season against Oregon in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3.
EASTERN DIVISION
Predicted order of finish (1st votes)
Georgia (172)
Kentucky (4)
Tennessee (1)
Florida
South Carolina (3)
Missouri
Vanderbilt (1)
WESTERN DIVISION
Alabama (177)
Texas A&M (3)
Arkansas (1)
Ole Miss
LSU
Miss. State
Auburn
ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First team
QB - Bryce Young, Alabama
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL - O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Second team
QB - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB - Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Third team
QB - Will Levis, Kentucky
RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL - Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First team
DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
DL - Byron Young, Tennessee
LB - Will Anderson, Alabama
LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB - Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Second team
DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Brenton Cox, Florida
DB - Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Third team
DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Trey Dean, Florida
DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
SPECIALISTS
First team
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second team
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie
