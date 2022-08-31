Georgia, Oregon wrapping up preparations for Saturday’s clash

Coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks took advantage of the extra prep time as long as they could. But Lanning said Tuesday they now are paring down on their workload in anticipation of Saturday’s game.

“Our guys have been practicing really well,” Lanning told reporters at Oregon’s Media Day on Tuesday. “We’re working on kind of getting our legs back after fall camp. We’re trying to be conscientious of what we’ve been doing with our guys out on the field but also making sure that we’re game ready.”

Coaches and players from both programs are extremely motivated to play this game. It’s considered one of the top matchups for college football’s Week 1 lineup. That slate also includes No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State (7:30 p.m., ABC), No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas (3:30 p.m. ESPN) and No. 7 Utah at unranked Florida (7 p.m., ESPN).

“It is awesome to play these kinds of games,” Smart said of playing in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff. “Obviously, (Oregon is) a well-respected program, a well-liked program. The recruits love the infatuation with the uniforms and Nike and what all of that stuff means. It is a big stage to be on. I am sure it is mutual for them. It is an opportunity to increase your national exposure and your national recruiting.”

Said Georgia safety Christopher Smith, a senior from Atlanta: “It’s super exciting any time you get to go out there and step on the field and show what you’ve been working on all offseason. We’ve built and worked to get to this point. The job’s not done; the hay’s not in the barn. We’ve got to keep putting in the work. But I can’t wait to go out there and play another team.”

