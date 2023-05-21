Georgia opens SEC baseball tournament Tuesday vs. South Carolina

Georgia will begin play in the SEC baseball tournament by facing South Carolina at 10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.
The Bulldogs (29-26, 11-19 SEC) are seeded 11th, and the Gamecocks are seeded sixth. There are four games on Tuesday’s schedule, and all are single-elimination games. The four winners will advance to join the top four seeds, who all received byes, in Wednesday’s play.
The top four seeds are Florida (1), Arkansas (2), LSU (3) and Vanderbilt. If Georgia defeats South Carolina, the Bulldogs will face LSU at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday. After Tuesday, all games are double-elimination games, and all games before the championship game are set for SEC Network telecasts.
The semifinals are set for Saturday (first game at 1 p.m. ET), with the championship set for 3 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN2.
