Georgia names assistant AD for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Gay earned her Doctorate in Counseling and Student Personnel Services from Georgia in 2018. Her research focused on engaging student-athletes in social justice issues. She has served as an Academic Counselor at UGA since 2012 and added the role of Diversity and Inclusion Strategist in July 2019.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the Athletic Association in this exciting, new leadership role,” Gay said in a statement. “Our nation is at a crossroads as we seek to address a variety of social issues, and I am inspired by the commitment and enthusiasm that Athletic Director Greg McGarity, our leadership team, coaches, staff, and student-athletes have shown toward enhancing our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and ensuring that the UGA Athletic Association is taking actionable steps to create change. I look forward to continuing to work alongside them and our campus and community partners as we seek innovative ways to make a meaningful and sustainable impact.”