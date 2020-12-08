Georgia names assistant AD for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The University of Georgia Athletic Association has appointed Dr. Courtney Gay as Assistant Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the school announced Monday. In the newly-created role, Gay will be responsible for developing and implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies.
“Early this summer, we made it clear that we wanted to respond to our social issues by using our platform to educate ourselves, elevate and affect change with real action, athletic director Greg McGarity said in a statement. “I am excited about strengthening that commitment by appointing Dr. Gay to continue to chart the course for us. She helped us navigate some very challenging conversations regarding race, identity, and belonging over the summer and fall. She demonstrated passion, enthusiasm, and strong competence. She will help the Athletic Association create and execute a sustainable action plan that promotes inclusion, develops cultural competence, and equips our coaches and staff with the skills and tools to lead.”
Credit: Photo courtesy of the University of Georgia
Gay earned her Doctorate in Counseling and Student Personnel Services from Georgia in 2018. Her research focused on engaging student-athletes in social justice issues. She has served as an Academic Counselor at UGA since 2012 and added the role of Diversity and Inclusion Strategist in July 2019.
“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the Athletic Association in this exciting, new leadership role,” Gay said in a statement. “Our nation is at a crossroads as we seek to address a variety of social issues, and I am inspired by the commitment and enthusiasm that Athletic Director Greg McGarity, our leadership team, coaches, staff, and student-athletes have shown toward enhancing our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and ensuring that the UGA Athletic Association is taking actionable steps to create change. I look forward to continuing to work alongside them and our campus and community partners as we seek innovative ways to make a meaningful and sustainable impact.”