Georgia-Missouri: TV, online, radio information

After the unexpected Saturday off last weekend, Georgia resumes its schedule Saturday at Missouri, with an early kickoff.
This game was first planned for Nov. 14, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since that date, Missouri has won three games and entered the College Football Playoff ranking at No. 25.
For the first time in four years, Georgia will play a game knowing it has no chance to play for the SEC championship, but Saturday’s game provides another chance for JT Daniels to become acclimated to the Georgia offense and polish his skills.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Dec. 12
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: Noon ET
Location: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
Records: No. 9 Georgia, 6-2, 6-2 SEC; No. 25 Missouri, 5-3, 5-3.
Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Dave Neal will handle play-by-play, with D.J. Shockley as the analyst and Lauren Sisler as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 131/192/963.
Online: GeorgiaDogs.com