Georgia men finish 5th in NCAA track championships

The Georgia men’s track team, which entered the NCAA Championships ranked No. 1, came up short in its quest to win a second national title in the past four years. The Bulldogs finished fifth with 32 points. That was 12 behind national champion Florida and just two behind runner-up Tennessee. Texas and Florida State tied for third with 33 points.

Georgia could have ended up on the top stand by pulling off a couple of victories in the sprint events late Friday night. But junior Matthew Boling finished second in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 100. Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh – who Boling defeated to win the SEC championship in the 200 last month – took first place in both events.