Georgia men finish 5th in NCAA track championships

ATHENS – Well, it wasn’t from lack of trying.
The Georgia men’s track team, which entered the NCAA Championships ranked No. 1, came up short in its quest to win a second national title in the past four years. The Bulldogs finished fifth with 32 points. That was 12 behind national champion Florida and just two behind runner-up Tennessee. Texas and Florida State tied for third with 33 points.
Georgia could have ended up on the top stand by pulling off a couple of victories in the sprint events late Friday night. But junior Matthew Boling finished second in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 100. Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh – who Boling defeated to win the SEC championship in the 200 last month – took first place in both events.
Georgia got six more points when junior Elija Godwin recorded a third-place finish in the 400-meter run. A Covington native, Godwin ran a 44.50, which topped his previous school record of 44.61 set at last year’s SEC Championships.
The Bulldogs also got a runner-up finish in the high jump from sixth-year senior Darius Carbin.
Though disappointed not to bring home gold, the fifth-place finish by the Georgia men at Oregon’s Hayward Field marked the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive top-five performance. Georgia now has scored at least 25 points at the past four national outdoor meets.
The meet continues Saturday with the finals of the women’s competition. The Lady Bulldogs will be represented by graduate transfer Jamari Drake and freshman Elena Kulichenko in the high jump at 5 p.m. ET and senior Titiana Marsh in the triple jump on the final day at 5:50 p.m.
