Georgia legend Vince Dooley home from hospital

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
18 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia great Vince Dooley is back at home after a brief hospital stay and is “ready to go” with scheduled plans in conjunction with Saturday’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt.

A legendary football coach and longtime athletic director, Dooley had a mild case of COVID-19 and did not attend Saturday’s 42-10 victory over Auburn at Sanford Stadium. The 90-year-old Dooley missed his regularly scheduled game-day appearance at the UGA Bookstore before the game, but said he’s “ready to go Saturday with my regular book-signing session” before the 3:30 kickoff against Vanderbilt.

“I’m grateful for all the cards, text messages, emails, and calls as well as the prayers and concerns,” Dooley said in a statement released by the university. Dooley has authored or co-written 20 books, including his latest, “Dooley’s Playbook.”

Dooley has the most wins of any coach in Georgia football history, with a record of 201-77-10. Coaching the Bulldogs from 1964-88, he led the program to six SEC championships and a national championship and undefeated season in 1980. With Dooley as UGA’s athletic director, Georgia won numerous other national championships in men’s and women’s tennis and swimming, golf, gymnastics and baseball.

