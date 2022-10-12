Georgia legend Vince Dooley home from hospital

ATHENS — Georgia great Vince Dooley is back at home after a brief hospital stay and is “ready to go” with scheduled plans in conjunction with Saturday’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt.
A legendary football coach and longtime athletic director, Dooley had a mild case of COVID-19 and did not attend Saturday’s 42-10 victory over Auburn at Sanford Stadium. The 90-year-old Dooley missed his regularly scheduled game-day appearance at the UGA Bookstore before the game, but said he’s “ready to go Saturday with my regular book-signing session” before the 3:30 kickoff against Vanderbilt.
“I’m grateful for all the cards, text messages, emails, and calls as well as the prayers and concerns,” Dooley said in a statement released by the university. Dooley has authored or co-written 20 books, including his latest, “Dooley’s Playbook.”
Dooley has the most wins of any coach in Georgia football history, with a record of 201-77-10. Coaching the Bulldogs from 1964-88, he led the program to six SEC championships and a national championship and undefeated season in 1980. With Dooley as UGA’s athletic director, Georgia won numerous other national championships in men’s and women’s tennis and swimming, golf, gymnastics and baseball.
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com