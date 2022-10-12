Georgia legend Vince Dooley home from hospital

A legendary football coach and longtime athletic director, Dooley had a mild case of COVID-19 and did not attend Saturday’s 42-10 victory over Auburn at Sanford Stadium. The 90-year-old Dooley missed his regularly scheduled game-day appearance at the UGA Bookstore before the game, but said he’s “ready to go Saturday with my regular book-signing session” before the 3:30 kickoff against Vanderbilt.

“I’m grateful for all the cards, text messages, emails, and calls as well as the prayers and concerns,” Dooley said in a statement released by the university. Dooley has authored or co-written 20 books, including his latest, “Dooley’s Playbook.”