Georgia, Kirby Smart praying for Virginia after deadly shooting

Smart said he can’t imagine having to make the phone calls to parents that Elliott and Williams, a former Georgia deputy AD and women’s basketball player, had to make.

“I certainly have a lot of respect for Tony Elliott,” Smart said. “He’s been a good friend of mine since he was at Clemson and I was recruiting at Alabama. We always spent time together on the road. I just cannot fathom having to make that call to someone’s parents. Carla Williams is up there, too, who I have a lot of respect for. She did a tremendous job here.

“To have to go through that with their team and what they’re experiencing, our hearts and prayers go out to them.”

Virginia’s game scheduled for Saturday afternoon at home against Coastal Carolina was canceled, the school announced Wednesday morning. No decision has been made regarding the Cavaliers’ season finale scheduled for Nov. 26 at Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers (3-7) are not eligible for a bowl this season.