Georgia, Kennesaw State win elimination games in NCAA regionals

In the fifth inning, Cory Acton hit a two-run homer and Harber a three-run shot that pushed the lead to 18-0. Luke Wagner’s two-run shot in the sixth made the score 20-0.

McAllister’s two-run homer capped the scoring in the ninth and gave the Bulldogs the largest win by a SEC team in an NCAA Tournament game.

Liam Sullivan (4-3) gave up six hits and struck out eight in seven innings to get the win.

Brian Morell and Ryan Morash both had two hits as the first NCAA appearance for Hofstra (30-23) came to a quick end. The Pride lost to North Carolina 15-4 in their opener.

Kennesaw State 9, Army 8: The Owls overcame a 6-2 deficit after four innings and defeated the Cadets on Saturday in an elimination game at the Hattiesburg (Miss.) Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Kennesaw State (36-26) broke a 7-7 tie with two runs in the seventh inning and held on for the victory. Nick Hassan’s two-run single scored Spencer Hanson and Cash Young in the seventh.

After Army (31-24) scored five runs in the fourth inning, Kennesaw State came back with four in the fifth, with Josh Hatcher delivering the big blow for the Owls, a three-run homer. Hatcher was 3-for-5 in the game, with two runs scored. Donovan Cash also was 3-for-5 for Kennesaw State.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Owls will face the loser of the Southern Mississippi-LSU game from Saturday night.

Georgia Southern 8, North Carolina-Greensboro 0: Ty Fisher took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Christian Avant drove in three runs and the Eagles won their first game of the NCAA regional they are hosting in Statesboro.

The game originally was scheduled for Friday, but lightning pushed the game to Saturday morning.

Fisher was pitching a perfect game until he gave up his only walk with two outs in the sixth inning. He allowed a one-out single in the seventh.

Fisher ended with a four-hitter with six strikeouts in throwing the first complete game for the Eagles (41-18) since May 2018 and the first postseason shutout since 2014.

Georgia Southern faces Notre Dame 8 p.m. Saturday, and the loser will meet Texas Tech at 2 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game. The Red Raiders defeated North Carolina-Greensboro 2-0 on Saturday in an elimination game.

The winner of the Georgia Southern-Notre Dame game will await the loser of the Sunday elimination game at 7 p.m. Sunday.

-Material from the Associated Press was used in this article.