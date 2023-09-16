No. 1 Georgia keeps streaks alive with hard-fought win over South Carolina

ATHENS — Thankfully for the Georgia Bulldogs, they still play two halves in football.

Admittedly, they were whipped by South Carolina for the first two quarters of Saturday’s SEC opener at Sanford Stadium. But the Bulldogs owned the last 30 minutes of play, particularly those precious first minutes after halftime, and that allowed them to score a hard-fought 24-14 win.

Trailing 14-3, Georgia received the second-half kickoff and drove 75 yards in six plays to score on Daijun Edwards’ 3-yard touchdown run to get within four only 2:20 into the third quarter. Not even five minutes later, the Bulldogs would score again, this time on a short TD run by Dillon Bell, capping a short 49-yard drive. Seven minutes and 20 seconds into the third quarter, the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs finally had a lead on their unranked visitors, 17-14.

There were a lot of missteps before and after that little run, including a pair of red-zone failures, but the Bulldogs would grind away the game in the fourth quarter and hold on for the victory.

The win extended the nation’s longest home win streak to 21 games and Georgia’s school-record overall streak to 20. The Bulldogs (3-0) will tee it up between the hedges for the fourth time this season Saturday against Alabama-Birmingham.

South Carolina (1-2) limps back to Columbia with a good story to tell about how it had the two-time defending national champions on the ropes on their home field. Quarterback Spencer Rattler was more than a handful for Georgia, slicing and dicing with his legs and his arms to the tune of 220 total yards and staking his team to an 11-point halftime lead. But 169 of those yards came in the first two quarters and almost none in the fourth.

Georgia 24, South Carolina 14

Overall, it was probably a good experience for the Bulldogs, who otherwise has been cruising in all their home games for the past four years. The last time they had lost between their hallowed hedges had been Oct. 12, 2019 when they lost 20-17 to a South Carolina team against which they were posted as a 21.5-point favorite.

Favored by 27.5 points this time, Georgia wasn’t helped by freshman kicker Peyton Woodring missing a pair of field-goal attempts, including his second this season from inside 30 yards. But the Bulldogs’ cause wasn’t helped by some red-zone mismanagement ahead of those. They had first-and-goal both times.

No, it was the old-fashioned staples of run game and defense that proved to be the difference in this contest. The senior Edwards, playing for the first time this season because of a knee injury, ran for 118 yards before sitting out the last half of the fourth quarter. Sixty-yards came between then and halftime.

Quarterback Carson Beck had to get the passing game involved as well. He responded with 269 yards on 27-of-35 passing. Dominic Lovett (7 catches, 56 yards) and Brock Bowers (7-54) led nine Georgia receivers who caught passes.

Georgia was able to record the victory despite missing some key players. The Bulldogs played again without star receiver Ladd McConkey (back) and All-SEC safety Javon Bullard (ankle). Then they lost starting right tackle Amarius Mims to an ankle injury early in the first half.

Georgia senior left guard Xavier Truss to right tackle and brought in Dylan Fairchild into Truss’ spot.