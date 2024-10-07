Breaking: Georgia elections officials expect no major delays because of Hurricane Helene
Georgia injury report: No clarity on status of Smael Mondon, Jared Wilson

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. warms up before their game against South Carolina at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 24-14. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. warms up before their game against South Carolina at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 24-14. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Connor Riley
17 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia’s injury situation on Monday.

The Bulldogs were without several key players this past weekend against Auburn.

Smael Mondon missed the game as he was in a boot and on crutches. CJ Allen was also “banged up” in the words of Smart during the game, as he only played 26 snaps.

Smart once again did not go into detail regarding Mondon’s future with regard to the injury.

“We hope to get him back soon,” Smart said when asked about the specifics of Mondon’s injury.

The Bulldogs were without center Jared Wilson as well, as he picked up a foot injury in the loss to Alabama. Drew Bobo got the start in Wilson’s place.

“He felt like he could go in and play,” Smart said on Saturday. “If he had to be the backup and the emergency center, he felt like he could do that. So we were gonna use him as that if we needed to.”

Christen Miller did leave the game with a knee injury, but Smart seemed to believe on Saturday that the defensive lineman was fine. Smart said he was hopeful that Miller and Hall would be able to play and that Georgia will learn more on Monday.

Jordan Hall, Tate Ratledge and Roderick Robinson all missed the game. Hall did dress out for the first time this season but did not enter the game. He had surgery in August to repair a stress fracture.

Mykel Williams did play on Saturday, but he was limited to just six snaps in the win. It came a week after Williams played 25 snaps against Alabama. He missed two games with an ankle injury earlier this season.

Georgia did see wide receiver London Humphreys return to the field after missing the game against Alabama with mono.

“We thought it was gonna be a couple weeks, and then he didn’t even practice — I guess, I don’t know what day it was, Monday, Tuesday,” Smart said. “I don’t know. I forget what day he even got cleared, but I mean, he just goes out there, gets back to working. He’s so solid, he’s so reliable, and jumped right back in and did a good job.”

Georgia takes on Mississippi State this Saturday at 4:15 p.m. The first SEC availability report is set to be released on Wednesday night.

Georgia football injury report

  • Smael Mondon -- lower body
  • Roderick Robinson -- toe
  • Tate Ratledge -- ankle
  • Jordan Hall -- leg
  • Jared Wilson -- foot
  • Christen Miller -- knee
  • Mykel Williams -- ankle

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season.

