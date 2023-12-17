Georgia holds High Point to season-low point total

The Georgia men’s basketball team used a balanced offensive attack with four players scoring in double figures to pick up a 66-58 win against High Point at Stegeman Coliseum Saturday.

Silas Demary Jr. led the Bulldogs (7-3) in scoring for the second time in his career with 12 points along with six rebounds, four assists and two steals. RJ Melendez, Russel Tchewa, and Noah Thomasson all contributed with 11 points each. Melendez added seven rebounds and a pair of steals, Tchewa had six boards and a career-high three blocks while Thomasson recorded six rebounds and three assists.

Georgia held High Point (8-4), who ranks top-10 in Division I in scoring offense, to a season-low 58 points and 23.3% shooting from the field.