Georgia hires co-head coaches for gymnastics program

Georgia as a new gymnastics coach – two of them.

On Thursday, the school announced that Cecile Canqueteau-Landi and Ryan Roberts have been named co-head coaches. Cecile Canqueteau-Landi was a USA Gymnastics coach and Roberts has spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach at Alabama and Georgia.

“Cecile and Ryan are two of the most accomplished gymnastics coaches in the sport,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “The combination of their leadership and experiences will give us one the most dynamic coaching staffs in the country. Both coaches have developed and mentored the very best gymnasts in the world, and I know our current and future student-athletes will be excited to learn from two of the best coaches in the country.” Canqueteau-Landi has trained and mentored 13 USA Women’s Senior National Team members, including Olympic and World team and individual champions Simone Biles and Madison Kocian and World team champions Alyssa Baumann, Jordan Chiles and Joscelyn Roberson. She and her husband, Laurent, are personal coaches to Biles. Canqueteau-Landi competed for France at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and currently coaches at the Worlds Champions Centre. Roberts has served as an assistant coach at Georgia for two seasons, and prior to that spent four years at Alabama, where he helped lead the Crimson Tide to the 2021 SEC Championship and a No. 5 national ranking.