Georgia-Georgia Tech: TV, online, radio information

Georgia enters the game against Georgia Tech on Saturday having won the past four in the series by a cumulative score of 180-35, which illustrates the gap between the programs.
Based on performances this season and the state of affairs at quarterback for Tech, the Yellow Jackets’ offense against the Bulldogs’ defense has the makings of a colossal mismatch.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 26
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: Noon ET
Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens
Records: No. 1 Georgia 11-0, Georgia Tech 5-6
Television: ESPN will televise the game. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play, with Dan Orlovsky as the analyst and Kris Budden as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81/81.
