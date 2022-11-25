ajc logo
X

Georgia-Georgia Tech: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Georgia enters the game against Georgia Tech on Saturday having won the past four in the series by a cumulative score of 180-35, which illustrates the gap between the programs.

Based on performances this season and the state of affairs at quarterback for Tech, the Yellow Jackets’ offense against the Bulldogs’ defense has the makings of a colossal mismatch.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26

Before the game:Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: Noon ET

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 1 Georgia 11-0, Georgia Tech 5-6

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play, with Dan Orlovsky as the analyst and Kris Budden as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81/81.

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons want a common vision without any lobbying from ‘Capitol Hill’ 2h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Bowman Horn

Loss of Elijah DeWitt leaves more than void for childhood friends in Jefferson

Credit: Nick Wass

Hot seat vs. Commanders: Falcons’ O-line must hold against stout tackles
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

3 key matchups: Falcons at Commanders
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

3 key matchups: Falcons at Commanders
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons cut wide receiver Bryan Edwards; promote Frank Darby
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Randy Sartin

Vols’ response to NCAA: Former coach Jeremy Pruitt ‘repeatedly deceived’ administrators
20h ago
5 things to know as No. 1 Georgia hosts Georgia Tech
Road to the College Football Playoff: Another big edition of Ohio State-Michigan
Featured

Mannheim Steamroller, anime and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Atlanta TV sports listings
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top