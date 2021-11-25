Georgia-Georgia Tech: TV, online, radio information

Georgia has faced Georgia Tech twice when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 1, winning both times. They likely will go to 3-0 in such games Saturday, barring a monumental upset.
Georgia won 38-20 in 1980 and 38-18 two years later, in Herschel Walker’s final game at Sanford Stadium.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 27
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: Noon ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: No. 1 Georgia, 11-0, 8-0 SEC; Georgia Tech, 3-8, 2-6 ACC
Television: ABC will televise the game. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play, with Dan Orlovsky as the analyst and Kris Budden as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 81/81/81 (Georgia broadcast).
