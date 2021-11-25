Georgia-Georgia Tech: TV, online, radio information

Time: Noon ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: No. 1 Georgia, 11-0, 8-0 SEC; Georgia Tech, 3-8, 2-6 ACC

Television: ABC will televise the game. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play, with Dan Orlovsky as the analyst and Kris Budden as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 81/81/81 (Georgia broadcast).