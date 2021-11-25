ajc logo
Georgia-Georgia Tech: TV, online, radio information

Georgia and Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, November 24, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
Georgia and Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, November 24, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Georgia has faced Georgia Tech twice when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 1, winning both times. They likely will go to 3-0 in such games Saturday, barring a monumental upset.

Georgia won 38-20 in 1980 and 38-18 two years later, in Herschel Walker’s final game at Sanford Stadium.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 27

Before the game:Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: Noon ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: No. 1 Georgia, 11-0, 8-0 SEC; Georgia Tech, 3-8, 2-6 ACC

Television: ABC will televise the game. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play, with Dan Orlovsky as the analyst and Kris Budden as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 81/81/81 (Georgia broadcast).

ajc.com

David Wellham
Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

