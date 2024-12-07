Trevor Etienne available for Georgia-Texas SEC Championship game

Georgia made one final update on the status of running back Trevor Etienne ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas.
The Bulldogs did not list Etienne on the injury report ahead of the 2024 SEC Championship game, indicating he is available to play. Etienne has missed the last three games with a rib injury that he first picked up against Florida.
Etienne was a key piece of the Georgia offense in the 30-15 win the Bulldogs had over the Longhorns on Oct. 19. Etienne rushed for 87 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in the win.
Even with Etienne able to play, Georgia will once again lean on freshman running back Nate Frazier, who leads the team in rushing with 587 yards on the season. He has scored a touchdown in each of Georgia’s last five games.
Etienne is not the only running back for Georgia who has been on the injury report this week. Branson Robinson and Chauncey Bowens were listed as questionable throughout the week. Robinson is listed as a game-time decision for the game, while Bowens is not listed. Robinson has been dealing with a knee injury while Bowens picked up a lower leg injury in the win against UMass.
The SEC Championship kicks off at 4 p.m. The winner of this game will go to the Sugar Bowl and clinch a first-round bye as one of the four-highest-ranked conference champions.
