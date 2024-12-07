Trevor Etienne available for Georgia-Texas SEC Championship game

Georgia made one final update on the status of running back Trevor Etienne ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas.

The Bulldogs did not list Etienne on the injury report ahead of the 2024 SEC Championship game, indicating he is available to play. Etienne has missed the last three games with a rib injury that he first picked up against Florida.

Etienne was a key piece of the Georgia offense in the 30-15 win the Bulldogs had over the Longhorns on Oct. 19. Etienne rushed for 87 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in the win.