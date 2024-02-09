Georgia football reportedly adding another player via transfer portal

Accordingly, expect a lot of “12 personnel” from the Bulldogs’ offense next season. That’s a two-tight end offensive formation. Yurosek gives Georgia six tight ends on scholarship for next season.

But after doing extensive research on the subject, Yurosek settled on UGA as on the best place for tight ends.

“Obviously, Georgia has the best of both worlds,” Yurosek said in the ESPN report. “They have big-time football and the use of tight ends. I like to do everything the tight end can offer.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

That Yurasek is showing up for the season after Brock Bowers entered the NFL draft is no coincidence. Bowers, a 6-4, 240-pound junior, is a three-time All-American and two-time Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end.

Yurosek apparently shares a lot of Bowers’ traits. Listed as anywhere from 6-4, 242 to 6-5, 232, depending on the source, he was named first-team All-Pac-12 in 2021 and 2022. Yurosek played in only six games this past season because of a shoulder injury. In 35 games with the Cardinal, Yurosek recorded 1,342 yards and five touchdowns on 108 receptions and added 114 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

Bowers had 2,731 yards and 26 touchdowns receiving and added 193 yards and five TDs on 19 carries over the past three seasons.

At Georgia, Yurosek will join junior Oscar Delp, sophomores Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin and freshmen Colton Heinrich and Jaden Reddell. Delp is the most experienced of the bunch, logging 29 catches for 345 yards and four scores in 27 games over the past two seasons.

Georgia, which returns Carson Beck at quarterback next season, used “12 personnel” 59% of the time last season, according to ESPN analytics. The Bulldogs also have won 42 of 44 games over the past three seasons.

Of all this, Yurosek is well aware.

“This year is going to be about my development in football and preparing myself for next steps for the future,” Yurosek told ESPN. “I’m going to make sure I get the most Georgia has to offer, but keep football the main priority.”