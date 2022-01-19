Georgia football player charged with property damage

ATHENS – One Georgia football player appears to have over-celebrated the Bulldogs’ recent national championship.
William Mote, a redshirt sophomore from Hoover, Ala., and Georgia’s long snapper for punts, was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police about 12 hours after the Bulldogs returned home from College Football Playoff championship game in Indianapolis. He was charged criminal damage to property, a second-degree felony
At 5:04 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 12, a police officer responded to the call of a possible burglary in progress in downtown Athens. An alarm at the Blasingame, Burch, Garrard & Ashley law firm on College Street had activated.
Officer Mikal Jones arrived one minute later and found Mote still at the scene kicking the door of another office. Mote immediately was detained.
Mote told the officer “God told me to do it,” according to the arrest report. He also told the officer he was trying to help a homeless person get warm. However, no other individuals were in the vicinity.
Eventually, Mote confessed to police he was drunk after a night of drinking at the Silver Dollar Saloon up the street and had become confused when looking for a friend’s residence at Uncommon Apartments. That complex is located on Dougherty Street, about a block and a half away.
Mote was taken into custody. Records show that he was released from Athens-Clarke County Jail five hours later on a $1,300 bond.
