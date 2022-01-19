Georgia football player charged with property damage

William Mote, a redshirt sophomore from Hoover, Ala., and Georgia’s long snapper for punts, was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police about 12 hours after the Bulldogs returned home from College Football Playoff championship game in Indianapolis. He was charged criminal damage to property, a second-degree felony

At 5:04 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 12, a police officer responded to the call of a possible burglary in progress in downtown Athens. An alarm at the Blasingame, Burch, Garrard & Ashley law firm on College Street had activated.