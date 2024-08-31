Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Mykel Williams, Dillon Bell

When Williams went out, Jalon Walker saw an uptick in snaps at outside linebacker. He responded with back-to-back tackles for loss and then added 1.5 sacks as well.

Bell also left the game in third quarter with a leg injury. Smart said Bell was dealing with cramps. Bell had four receptions for 32 yards and a 27-yard run on the afternoon. London Humphreys led Georgia in receiving, catching two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Brinson, had been dealing with an Achilles injury for much of preseason camp, left the game in the first quarter. Smart said it was an above the ankle contusion on Brinson, who got stepped on.

With Brinson down, Georgia rode mostly with Christen Miller and Nazir Stackhouse at defensive tackle. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins also rotated in as well.

Georgia also did not see safety Joenel Aguero play Saturday. JaCorey Thomas started in his place, but for much of the game Georgia played Malaki Starks at nickel back and Dan Jackson and KJ Bolden at safety.

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne did not play because of a suspension. Nate Frazier led Georgia in carries Saturday, finishing with 11 carries and 83 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Roderick Robinson was on a scooter following a toe injury. Defensive linemen Xzavier McLeod and Jordan Hall also did not dress out.